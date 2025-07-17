Alice Glass Shares Vivid New Single & Video “Catch And Release”

Home News Katie Poon July 17th, 2025 - 1:12 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Electronic, pop and punk singer and songwriter Alice Glass released her new single “CATCH AND RELEASE” on Wednesday. This single marks her first musical release of 2025 after her 2024 track “REMAINS” and 2024 cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Drown”.

“CATCH AND RELEASE” starts with an electrifying beat and energetic synth, followed by vocals with a distorted sound. The single’s high energy persists throughout the entirety of the song, emphasizing repeating lyrics like “Everyday”. The song’s urgent rhythm represents a feeling of anxiety that can only be escaped by movement, according to Glass.

“‘CATCH AND RELEASE’ feels like the sharp panic of falling under ice – that trapped, choking anxiety disguised as something nice. The only way out is to move, bounce, dance through it before it seeps in and eats you alive. It’s confrontation disguised as fun–chants that sound like release but are really just reflections of obsession and rot,” Glass shared.

“CATCH AND RELEASE” was accompanied by a music video posted to Alice Glass’s YouTube channel, directed by Yulia Shur and produced by Kira Vy. The music video begins with flashing visuals, with Glass on a robotic arm. The video’s imagery shows patterns of electricity and a group of dancers in front of green, blue and purple lighting. The quick transitions between each visual coincide with the song and Glass’s theme of panic.

The former frontwoman of Crystal Castles cemented her solo career as an electronic artist after her debut album PREY//IV and is expected to return with new music and collaborations that challenge the limits of the genre in 2025.