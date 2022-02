Alice Glass Debuts New Black-And-White Video For “Everybody Else”, PREY//IV Out Now

Home News Roy Lott February 17th, 2022 - 8:14 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

In a press release, Glass spoke about her full-length debut. “I hope this record reaches those who need to know that they are not alone in this world—who need to know that it’s ok to be hurting,” she says. “I hope, for some, that it will give them the courage to find a path away from the toxic situations they are experiencing.”

The record also serves as the follow-up to Glass’ critically-acclaimed self-titled EP, which was released in 2017.

In 2020, Glass released a trippy song called “ Nightmares ,” which was featured on the compilation album Sermon 4 Anniversary. Sermon 4 Anniversary also includes music by the 83rd, Odete, DJ Deeon, Via App, Meth Math, and others.

Prior to being a solo artist, she was one-half of Crystal Castles , which they split shortly before the release of her solo EP.