The Weeknd Shares Cinematic New Video “Big Sleep”

Home News Leila Franco October 11th, 2025 - 6:26 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Superstar, The Weeknd has unveiled the new music video for “Big Sleep,” the latest single from his critically acclaimed album Hurry Up Tomorrow. The video, directed by filmmaker Gaspar Noé, transforms the song’s hypnotic energy into an immersive, dreamlike experience with surreal imagery and bold visuals.

Set in a dark, futuristic cityscape, the video follows an elderly man wandering through empty streets as colossal statues of The Weeknd and Giorgio Moroder tower above the skyline. Their glowing, godlike presence looms over the world below. As the man’s journey unfolds, the imagery becomes increasingly hallucinatory with flashes of neon lights, distorted reflections and sweeping shots that mirror the track’s feel of cinematic tension.

Sonically, “Big Sleep” is built around sweeping synths, a pulsating bassline and of course, The Weeknd’s haunting vocals. The song has elements of synthwave, R&B and electronic music that combine into an emotional crescendo. The Noé-directed video amplifies those themes with its meticulous pacing and hypnotic visual rhythm, building up to a finale that is almost apocalyptic. “Big Sleep” stands out as one of the album’s most cinematic and emotionally charged moments, paired with The Weeknd’s musical ambition, this video has a filmic scope not seen often in pop today.

The release follows yesterday’s announcement of seven new European and UK dates added to The Weeknd’s record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, proving that his grip on the global pop landscape remains stronger than ever.