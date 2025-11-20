Mariachi El Bronx Shares Vibrant New Video For “Forgive Or Forget”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 12:47 PM

The beloved Los Angeles trailblazers Mariachi El Bronx recently announced the February 13, release of their new album, Mariachi El Bronx IV through ATO. The alter ego of punk rock heroes The Bronx, the band has also dropped the LP’s lead single, “Forgive or Forget” and noted the track is “all about romanticizing rock bottom.”

Featuring Ray Suen on violin, the tune first premiered on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic and is being supported at BBC Radio 6. Today, Mariachi El Bronx has shared the official video for the track, which was directed by Blaze Gonzalez and edited by Dean Williams. As a whole, the music video is pretty amusing by how each colorful scene shows the band performing as shadow figures.

After a 10 year hiatus, Mariachi El Bronx IV finds the band continuing to embody the same ethos that sparked their creation by pushing creative boundaries, while honoring the rich Hispanic music and culture that have always surrounded them in Los Angeles. Throughout the LP’s 12 tracks, the band documents the stories of gamblers, former playboys, warriors, lovers and characters that became vessels for the specific pressures of being alive right now.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock