The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx to Team Up as Cohesive Supergroup on Halloween Dead Stream Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech October 21st, 2020 - 5:59 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Matt Caughthran-led punk outfit and their mariachi moniker Mariachi El Bronx will be joining together this Halloween as a cohesive supergroup for their Halloween Dead live stream. Tickets for the event will be sold by Liquid Death here, and will broadcast on Friday, October 30 at 5 p.m. PST and run until November 1.

While The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx have essentially the same lineup, both projects are drastically different in terms of sound, with the two names being used on different albums according to genre. This one-hour intimate event will be the first time the group has brought material from both of these projects together on the same set, as they switch off between their punk and mariachi material.

Despite their name The Bronx originated in Los Angeles back in 2002, with their lineup consisting of Caughthran as their vocalist, guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, bassist Brad Magers and drummer Joey Castillo. They have released a total of five studio albums as The Bronx and six different projects as Mariachi El Bronx throughout their career. “We’ve been home so long – a 10 person band makes perfect sense right now,” Ford explained in a press release.

Back in 2017 the group also reissued their first three studio albums for Record Store Day. That same year saw the release of their most recent The Bronx album V. Mariachi El Bronx celebrated Cinco De Mayo this year with a special release Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2, which contained unreleased demos, B-sides, covers and live performances.

