Mariachi El Bronx Announces New Album Mariachi El Bronx IV For February 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Forgive Or Forget”

After a 10 year hiatus, the beloved Los Angeles trailblazers Mariachi El Bronx are excited to announce the February 13, release of their new album, Mariachi El Bronx IV, which will be out through ATO. The alter ego of punk rock heroes The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx continue to embody the same ethos that sparked their creation by pushing creative boundaries, while honoring the rich Hispanic music and culture that have always surrounded them in Los Angeles.

Clashing emotions of profound loss and overwhelming love shaped the album’s themes. The songwriting “started as a battle between love and death but became a way to process all the chaos of the world,” says lead vocalist Matt Caughthran. Throughout Mariachi El Bronx IV‘s 12 tracks, the band documents the stories of gamblers, former playboys, warriors, lovers – characters that became vessels for the specific pressures of being alive right now.

The band has also shared the album’s high-octane opener,“Forgive or Forget,” which KCRW premiered on Morning Becomes Eclectic today. The track, which features Ray Suen on violin (Childish Gambino, Lorde), exemplifies the contrasting emotions found across the album and amidst its galloping rhythm Caughthran muses about someone “who’s completely disheveled and a little washed out, looking back on their life in a way that’s kind of hazy,” he says. “There’s a little bit of hope there, but it’s pretty dark.”

Mariachi El Bronx IV Track List

Forgive or Forget Bandoleros Songbird All Things El Dorado Fools Gold The Takers RIP Romeo Gambler’s Prayer El Borracho Tie You Down Into The Afterlife