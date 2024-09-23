Weird Al Yankovic Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 5:42 PM

Today, Weird Al Yankovic will be bringing his full production and multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour. After two world tours in smaller venues, with scaled down and intimate shows featuring his original songs, Yankovic now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years and he will be playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites, which have never been performed live.

BIGGER & WEIRDER kicks off Friday, June, 13 with a week of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas and runs across North America through September 21. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public onsale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 27.

The tour will be supported by special guest Puddles Pity Party, has performed sold out shows around the globe including San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” explains Yankovic. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour Dates

6-13 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

6-14 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

6-18 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

6-20 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

6-21 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

6-23 West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

6-24 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

6-26 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

6-27 Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

6-28 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

6-29 Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

7-1 Traverse City, MI – National Cherry Festival

7-2 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7-3 Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

7-5 Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheater

7-6 Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavillion

7-9 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

7-11 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7-12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-13 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07-15 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

07-17 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

07-18 Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Casino

07-19 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

07-20 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

07-24 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7-25 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

7-26 Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

7-27 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

7-29 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

7-31 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

8-1 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8-2 Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

8-3 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8-5 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

8-7 Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

8-8 Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

8-9 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8-10 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8-12 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live

8-13 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

8-14 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

8-15 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8-17 Palmer, AK – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

8-20 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

8-22 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8-23 Modesto, CA – The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

8-24 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8-26 Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

8-27 Rohnert Park, CA – Green Music Center

8-29 San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

8-30 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

8-31 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

9-2 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

9-4 Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

9-6 Concho, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

9-7 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

9-9 Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

9-12 Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

9-13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9-14 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

9-16 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

9-17 Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

9-20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater