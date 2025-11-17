Perfume Genius Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “Me & Angel”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 5:22 PM

Following the release of his critically acclaimed album Glory, Perfume Genius has announced he will be embarking on an extensive tour with his full band across North America, Europe and the UK for spring 2026. The first date will be on January 22, in Chicago, IL and the tour resumes on March 31, in Washington, DC before concluding in Homer, NY on April 9. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, Perfume Genius has shared the video for Glory’s “Me & Angel,” which was directed by Otium. “Me & Angel is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made. I wrote it very quickly one night, kind of suddenly and with the entire melody and lyric coming together almost immediately. So I never had to revisit the demo. Taking it to the studio though was difficult, I had to do a lot of takes because I was getting so emotional. That has never happened before. The video is us on the street where we live by our house.” said Genius.

Perfume Genius Tour Dates

1/22/26 – Tomorrow Never Knows – Chicago, IL

3/31/26 — Lincoln Theatre — Washington, DC

4/1/26 — First Unitarian Church — Philadelphia, PA

4/2/26 — New York Society for Ethical Culture (Adler Hall) — New York, NY

4/4/26 — First Parish Church — Portland, ME

4/5/26 — Arts at The Armory — Boston, MA

4/6/26 — Le National — Montreal, QC

4/8/26 — The Great Hall — Toronto, ON

4/9/26 — Center for the Arts — Homer, NY

Photo Credit: Owen Ela