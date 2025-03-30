Perfume Genius Releases New Song “Clean Heart”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 30th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Perfume Genius, the musical project of Seattle native Mike Hadreas, has unveiled the latest track, “Clean Heart,” from his forthcoming album “Glory,” set to be released on March 28 through Matador Records. The song marks a hopeful and expansive reflection on healing, featuring a wordless chorus that boldly declares resilience and beauty. This release is the final single preceding the album’s debut and joins previously released tracks, “It’s a Mirror” and “No Front Teeth,” both of which have garnered critical acclaim for their exploration of sonic landscapes and Hadreas’ emotional depth.

“Clean Heart” capitalizes on the established reputation of Perfume Genius to perfectly blend themes of vulnerability and transcendence. Hadreas describes “Glory” as his most confessional work to date, capturing a dynamic interplay between internal musings and their external manifestations through music. As Hadreas notes, “I’m more engaged with the band and the audience…there’s more access and it’s more collaborative” (Pitchfork, “The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025”). The album includes contributions from long-time partners Blake Mills and Alan Wyffels alongside a formidable ensemble of musicians, creating a melding of personal introspection and musical innovation.

Past releases, such as “No Front Teeth,” have been praised for their unexpected yet seamless collaborations—most notably with New Zealand artist Aldous Harding. This track blends acoustic eeriness with a crescendoing rock climax, showcasing the hallmark “quiet-loud-quiet” narrative style that Perfume Genius is known for (The FADER). The New York Times highlighted Harding’s haunting vocals, which fit effortlessly within Hadreas’s surreal and haunting musical realms.

“Clean Heart” and its predecessor singles underscore a central conflict—straddling the cusp between personal refuge and broader engagement—which is a recurring motif in Hadreas’s catalog. Billboard lauded the visuals accompanying “No Front Teeth” as both violent and beautifully surreal, extending the artistic boundaries set by previous works (PAPER, “An Unexpected Song”). Meanwhile, Rolling Stone commended “It’s a Mirror” for its striking melody and robust performance, encapsulating both emotional turmoil and lyrical craftsmanship.

Perfume Genius plans to support “Glory” with a comprehensive North American tour beginning in May, cementing the artist’s presence both on stage and within the broader music discourse. The tour will feature landmark performances in San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Hadreas’s hometown, Seattle.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela