Yves Jarvis Shares “Silver KG” Music Video

Yves Jarvis has released a new music video for his song “Silver KG,” which is one of five additional tracks from the deluxe version of his popular album, All Cylinders. Directed by Jonathan Brisebois, the video adds to the song’s mystery and complements its complex style nicely. This release through In Real Life highlights Jarvis’s diverse talents and influences, including artists like Serge Gainsbourg and Fleetwood Mac.

All Cylinders came out in February 2025 and was soon praised by well-known places like NPR Music and Pitchfork. The album’s success led to it winning the 2025 Polaris Music Prize for best Canadian album of the year, a big honor. For Jarvis, this marked a major career achievement during an eventful year that also included touring with Glass Animals, Olivia Dean and Fabiana Palladino.

The charm of “Silver KG” comes from both its impressive sound and mysterious creation. Jarvis cleverly added bonus tracks to the original vinyl, making it a special find for keen fans. This fun but thoughtful move shows how committed he is to connecting with his audience in new ways. For All Cylinders, Jarvis used a straightforward approach to record his music. He worked with simple tools like an old laptop and Audacity software. This method highlights simplicity and honesty, much like the famous works of Paul McCartney. The album consists of 16 tracks that reflect Jarvis’s true artistic vision, capturing his wide-ranging musical interests in clear, complete songs.

“Silver KG” is a great example of this mix, bringing together different music styles into one smooth sound. By mixing surprising influences with his unique style, Jarvis keeps exploring new ground and creates music that’s both heard and felt. The “Silver KG” music video is now out, showing Jarvis’s role as a creative force in the music world.