Yves Jarvis’s Shares Kaleidoscopic New Video for Brief but Exhilarating Song “Projection”

Home News Adam Benavides February 9th, 2021 - 9:21 PM

Yves Jarvis has released a new entrancing video for his recent exhilarating song called “Projection”. The song marks the artist’s latest single off his recent album Sundry Rock Song Stock, which is currently out on the Anti- Records label.

Recorded on an iPhone by Jarvis himself, the new black-and-white clip see Jarvis running through different settings on camera as dizzying, phrenetic footage captures his various facial expressions so fast that it almost mirrors the pace of a strobe light. As the footage persists with its jumpy footage, Jarvis’s falsetto vocals pierce throughout the entire track, resulting in another artistic outing for the multi-talented musician.

According a to press release, Jarvis–who first started performing as a street busker when he was a teenager–returned to an “open-air environment for Sundry Rock Song Stock’s creation, setting up a makeshift studio to lay down its foundation of guitar, Nord synth, and Rhodes electric piano.” The recording of the album was completed on a reel-to-reel tape machine, as the multi-talented musician experimented with “various off-kilter techniques including a softly tapped steel drum drenched in effects, or melodies played on a wine glass meant to mimic a flute.”

The unique techniques of production and recording align with Jarvis’s artistic approach to his music. “I want my recordings to be naturalist, so from that sense I am ideally making them outside,” says Jarvis. “More than a musician or a singer, I’m a producer, and any studio I’m in will become my bedroom. Creation is my life and I don’t compartmentalize it at all.”

Sundry Rock Song Stock has been a critical smash hit since its release last year, when it was included on many editorial end of year lists, including The Fader’s 50 Best Albums of 2020, Pitchfork’s 35 Best Rock Albums while the album’s track “For Props” was featured on Paste’s Top 50 Songs of the Year.