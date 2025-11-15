Phantogram & HNTR Team Up For New Rendition Of “Fall In Love Again”

Home News Leila Franco November 15th, 2025 - 11:30 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Phantogram and rising tech house producer HNTR have unveiled “Fall In Love Again,” a new cinematic reimagining of Phantogram’s beloved 2014 single “Fall In Love.” The collaboration breathes new life into the track, reshaping its moody electronic pulse into a surging, late-night anthem built for dancefloors and festival stages.

HNTR’s production adds an edge with lots of synths and atmospheric drops that amplify the emotional core of the original. Sarah Barthel’s vocals take on a renewed energy, turning the song into something both nostalgic and newly electrifying. The collaboration comes as a full-circle moment over a decade in the making. HNTR first met Phantogram in 2010 at their Toronto show at the storied Wrongbar. Now, years later, that early connection materializes into a cross-genre partnership that reshapes one of Phantogram’s most iconic songs for a new generation. Phantogram spoke of the collabortion saying, “to hear the song reimagined for new spaces, feels really special. It’s a reminder of one of the best parts of music — that it will always keep connecting people across time.”

“Fall In Love Again” follows a series of reinterpretations and collaborations from Phantogram this year, including new versions of songs like “Move In Silence” with Big Boi and recent singles like “In My Head” and “Too Loud.” These reimaginings definitely give the feel that there is much more to come.