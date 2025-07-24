Phantogram Team Up With Big Wild On Collaborative New Single “Too Loud”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Today, Big Wild, aka Jackson Stell, has announced the release of his bold and vibrant new album Wild Child, which will be out on August 29, through Giant Music. The album is Stell’s most dynamic and personal project to date. After 2022’s The Efferusphere, he found himself craving the curiosity and joy that first drew him to music.

Alongside today’s announcement, Big Wild has also revealed the funky and reflective new single, “Too Loud (feat Phantogram).” The song has served as a form of musical escapism for the electronic project’s creator Stell for a decade now but with his newly announced third LP Wild Child, the songwriter fully frees himself from his adult hangups.

While talking about working with Phantogram, Stell said: “Sarah’s voice was meant for this track, she really occupied the imaginary space of the track. Her tone and attitude was the perfect compliment to the production. Sexy and ethereal. I’m really excited for the day when we can play this one together on stage.”

Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel adds: “This song makes me want to roll the windows down and turn the volume all the way up. Working with Jackson has been such a blast and we can’t wait to dance with you to this soon.”

