Phantogram Join Forces With Whethan For Collaborative New Single “In My Head”

Home News Steven Taylor September 5th, 2025 - 4:49 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Los Angeles based duo Phantogram have released “In My Head,” a new single made in collaboration with electronic artist and producer Whethan. Known for his work alongside artists like Charli XCX and Dua Lipa, Whethan joins with Phantogram for their second collaborative release of the year. The new single can be found Phantogram’s YouTube channel.

With a backing instrumental made up of muffled electronics and a steady bassline, Phantogram vocalist Sarah Barthel quickly comes onto the track to create a unique fusion of styles between artist and producer. “‘In My Head’ was an idea we thought had strong potential,” Phantogram said in a press release, “but couldn’t quite find the right way to execute it. Upon meeting Whethan, we decided to try working it out with him and it turned into this very cool hybrid of both of our styles.” Whethan followed up on this comment, adding “Honored to have a song coming out with Phantogram. Been a fan for a long time so this is really cool.”

Last year, Phantogram released Memory of a Day, their fifth studio album that also broke a five-year hiatus of new music from the duo. “In My Head” is one of two singles the band have released so far this year, both collaborative in nature. While no news has yet to concretely come of a new album, Phantogram is currently touring across North America, with dates set until late October and some showings set to be alongside the Deftones.