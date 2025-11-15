Cuco Shares Powerful New Video For “Dreamin’”

Home News Leila Franco November 15th, 2025 - 1:30 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Cuco returns with one of his most urgent and emotionally charged releases yet, unveiling a new video for “Dreamin’,” a standout from the deluxe edition of his album Ridin’, out now via Interscope Records. The track itself is classic Cuco, a dreamy, hazy, melodic sound, but with a heavier emotional statement.

Directed by AG Rojas, the video takes that emotionality and pushes it into stark political territory. The story follows a young Cuco who spots a dog chained up in a neighbor’s yard. He sneaks into the house to free it, only to find an ICE uniform hanging in a closet. The revelation quickly escalates into confrontation as the owner returns. In a brief but intense struggle, the ICE agent restrains the boy, choking him, until the dog breaks loose and charges into the house. The video ends on a quiet, hopeful image, the boy and the dog safe together in his room.

The video’s imagery is unflinching, making Dreamin’ one of Cuco’s most politically resonant works to date. It premiered during a double screening at Brain Dead Theatre in Los Angeles, co-hosted by Brain Dead and CHIRLA, an immigrant-rights nonprofit and legal resource. All proceeds from the event supported CHIRLA.

The release arrives on the heels of Cuco’s sold-out 35-date Ridin’ tour, which stretched from the West Coast to the Midwest and East Coast. He opened the U.S. run with a headlining show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and closed with a Halloween performance at New York’s Kings Theatre.