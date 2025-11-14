The Neighbourhood Releases New Music Video For “Hula Girl”

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 14th, 2025 - 7:27 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

The Neighbourhood have shared the official music video for their new single “Hula Girl,” offering fans the first major visual from their long-awaited new era. The video arrives in tandem with the release of the band’s new album (((((ultraSOUND))))), which is out now via Warner Records. Shot and directed by filmmaker Ramez Silyan, the “Hula Girl” video sets a vivid tone for the group’s return while deepening the song’s emotional impact.

The “Hula Girl” video embraces The Neighbourhood’s signature moody atmosphere, leaning into neon-drenched lighting, cinematic framing and a noir aesthetic that mirrors the band’s alt-rock identity. Silyan, known for his work with artists like Post Malone and The Kid LAROI, crafts a visual world that reflects the song’s themes of longing, change and renewal. The camera moves through shadowed hallways, surreal tableaus and intimate performance shots, all of which amplify the track’s blend of Brit-pop influences and West Coast grit. Jesse Rutherford’s delicate but textured vocals anchor the video, while the production’s darker sonic palette is mirrored through the atmospheric direction and emotional tone.

“Hula Girl” serves as the lead single for (((((ultraSOUND))))), the band’s first full-length record in five years, and its visual debut helps signal the album’s creative direction. The project was recorded between Conway Studios in Los Angeles and The Beehive in Van Nuys, developed with longtime collaborator Justyn Pilbrow and producer Jono Dorr. The video strengthens the rollout of the new album by giving fans a deeper look into the world the band has built for this era, one grounded in introspection, heartbreak and transformation.

To celebrate the release, The Neighbourhood will perform a pop-up show for fans in Los Angeles on November 15, followed by a conversation with Zane Lowe airing November 17 at 10am PT. The band also announced their major 2026 WOURLD TOUR, which includes stops across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, eventually concluding with a hometown performance at The Kia Forum on October 9.