The Neighbourhood Reveal End Of Hiatus & Reunion In Studio With Drummer Brandon Fried

According to NME.com, The Neighbourhood have ended their hiatus by bringing back the drummer they have previously fired. The band went on a indefinite break back in 2021 and the following year María Zardoya, the lead singer of indie pop band The Marías, came forward with allegations of the drummer, Brandon Fried, allegedly groping her.

Zardoya put the accusations on her Instagram Stories, while urging The Neighbourhood to fire the drummer, who she described as “a complete creep.” Her story read: “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced.”

Fried was kicked out of the band and he responded to the accusations by saying that his actions were “inexcusable and intolerable” and that he was seeking help for his “problems with alcohol and substance abuse” as a result. And now, The Neighbourhood has shared a new update confirming that their hiatus is over and Fried is back in the line-up.

The Neighbourhood via IG stories pic.twitter.com/BzfldsmWac — the nbhd files® (@thenbhdfiles) August 29, 2025

“In November 2021, after 10 years together, The Neighbourhood went on an indefinite hiatus,” the members wrote on Instagram Stories. “As we entered our early 30s, we were faced with life outside of the band for the first time in our adult lives. Breakups, family struggles, and personal challenges.”

While addressing the controversy around Fried, the band adds: “In November 2022, it became evident that Brandon’s struggles with substance abuse needed immediate attention, and we agreed it was best for him to step away and focus on his recovery. To those who spoke up and helped bring this to light, thank you. Your courage helped us get our friend the support he needed.”