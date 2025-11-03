The Neighbourhood Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates, Share New Video for “Private”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 4:57 PM

Today, The Neighbourhood has announced THE WOURLD TOUR, which is a global trek of tour dates in support of their upcoming album, (((((ultraSOUND))))), which will be out on November 14, through Warner Records. The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on March 28 and will take the band through the East Coast before heading to Europe, Australia and Asia, culminating with a West Coast run and a hometown show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 9. For tickets and more information, click here.

In addition to The WOURLD TOUR announcement, The Neighbourhood dropped a music video for their latest single “Private” today. The video was shot in October and directed by Ramez Silyan (Post Malone, The Kid LAROI.) As a whole, the video is fantastic by how each black and white scene shows the band performing the lovely song.

The WOURLD TOUR Dates

3/28 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

3/31 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

4/2 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN

4/6 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

4/8 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

4/10 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

4/14 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

4/27 – KüçükÇiftlik Park – Istanbul, Turkey

5/1 – Sportovní hala Fortuna – Prague, Czech Republic

5/2 – TAURON Arena – Krakow, Poland

5/4 – Unipol Forum – Milan, Italy

5/5 – The Hall – Zurich, Switzerland

5/7 – Velodrom – Berlin, Germany

5/8 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

5/10 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

5/12 – Zenith – Paris, France

5/13 – Forest National – Brussels, Belgium

5/15 – The O2 – London, UK

5/17 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

7/4 – Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ

7/10 – Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, Australia

7/14 – The Star Theatre – Singapore, Singapore

7/18 – Istora Senayan – Jakarta, Indonesia

7/20 – (TBA) – Seol, South Korea

9/21 – Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, Mexico

9/23 – Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, Mexico

10/2 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

10/3 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

10/5 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

10/7 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

10/9 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA