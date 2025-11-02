The Neighbourhood Releases Three New Tracks “Private”, “OMG” and “Lovebomb”, Announces New Album (((((ultraSOUND))))) For November 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 2nd, 2025 - 4:05 PM

The Neighbourhood is returning with new energy and plans to make a splash in the music industry again. Their upcoming album, (((((ultraSOUND))))), will be released on November 14, 2025, through Warner Records. This is their first studio album of original songs in five years and marks an exciting time for this Californian alternative rock band. To get fans excited, they have already shared three new songs: “Private,” “OMG,” and “Lovebomb.” Each song highlights a different part of their updated style.

“Private” gives listeners a look at the band’s raw emotions, featuring a GarageBand drum break and frontman Jesse Rutherford’s phone-recorded vocals. It’s an intimate tune with groovy vibes that connect emotionally with listeners. “Lovebomb,” on the other hand, explores expressing love too quickly and is built around a loop by Jono and Abels, filled with intense emotion. Finally, “OMG” celebrates enduring love and commitment through life’s ups and downs.

The album (((((ultraSOUND))))) combines the powerful energy of ’90s alt-rock with modern thoughtful themes. It mixes Brit-pop influences and keeps its unique California indie style, offering a diverse sound experience. The Neighbourhood’s latest work features grunge and psychedelic elements that blend old-school charm with new ideas. The lyrics explore deep emotions like heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-awareness in a mature way.

The Neighbourhood started in 2011 and quickly became known for trying new things with their music. They gained popularity with their first album, I Love You, which included the hit song “Sweater Weather.” Over time, they have produced successful albums like Wiped Out! and Chip Chrome And the Mono-Tones. Known for creating moody songs that mix different styles, they continue to make a mark in alternative rock. Their latest project (((((ultraSOUND))))) aims to keep them at the top of this genre.

(((((ultraSOUND))))) Track List:

1.Hula Girl

2.OMG

3.Lovebomb

4.Private

5.Lil Ol Me

6.Planet

7.Holy Ghost

8.Rabbit

9.Tides

10.Daisy Chain

11.Zombie

12.Mama Drama

13.Crushed

14.Mute

15.Stupid Boy