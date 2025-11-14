Black Label Society Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates With Zakk Sabbath

Home News Ajala Fields November 14th, 2025 - 10:22 PM

Black Label Society have announced their first tour in five years, their 2026 North American tour. Support will be provided by Zakk Sabbath (Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath tribute act) and Las Vegas rockers Dark Chapel, meaning all of Black Label Society will be pulling double duty each night: Jeff Fabb and John DeServio alongside Wylde in Zakk Sabbath and Dario Lorina fronting Dark Chapel, according to Consequence.

Dates kick off February 27th in San Antonio, Texas and run through April 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina. A short four-date leg of Southeastern dates follows in May. Tickets for BLS’s 2026 tour are available via Ticketmaster. Below you can see the full list of Black Label Society’s 2026 tour dates.

Black Label Society’s 2026 Tour Dates:

02/27 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

02/28 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

03/03 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at the District

03/04 – North Kansas City, MO – VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

03/06 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

03/09 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

03/12 – Funner, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California

03/13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

03/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

03/16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

03/17 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

03/19 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

03/21 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

03/23 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

03/25 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

03/27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03/28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

03/29 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/31 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

04/02 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

04/03 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

04/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/07 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

04/09 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

04/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

05/10 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/12 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

05/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium