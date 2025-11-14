mxdwn Music

Menu

Black Label Society Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates With Zakk Sabbath

November 14th, 2025 - 10:22 PM

Black Label Society Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates With Zakk Sabbath

Black Label Society have announced their first tour in five years, their 2026 North American tour. Support will be provided by Zakk Sabbath (Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath tribute act) and Las Vegas rockers Dark Chapel, meaning all of Black Label Society will be pulling double duty each night: Jeff Fabb and John DeServio alongside Wylde in Zakk Sabbath and Dario Lorina fronting Dark Chapel, according to Consequence.

Black Label Society 2026 Tour Poster Dates kick off February 27th in San Antonio, Texas and run through April 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina. A short four-date leg of Southeastern dates follows in May. Tickets for BLS’s 2026 tour are available via Ticketmaster. Below you can see the full list of Black Label Society’s 2026 tour dates.

Black Label Society’s 2026 Tour Dates:

02/27 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port 

02/28 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory 

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom 

03/03 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at the District 

03/04 – North Kansas City, MO – VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City 

03/06 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom 

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center 

03/09 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center 

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre 

03/12 – Funner, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California 

03/13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater 

03/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield 

03/16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre 

03/17 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater 

03/19 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre 

03/21 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall 

03/23 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre 

03/25 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino 

03/27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee 

03/28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit 

03/29 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre 

03/31 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS 

04/02 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

04/03 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater 

04/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway 

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia 

04/07 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa 

04/09 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle 

04/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte 

05/10 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues 

05/11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring 

05/12 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center 

05/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium 

 

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy