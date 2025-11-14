Black Label Society Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates With Zakk Sabbath

Black Label Society have announced their first tour in five years, their 2026 North American tour. Support will be provided by Zakk Sabbath (Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath tribute act) and Las Vegas rockers Dark Chapel, meaning all of Black Label Society will be pulling double duty each night: Jeff Fabb and John DeServio alongside Wylde in Zakk Sabbath and Dario Lorina fronting Dark Chapel, according to Consequence.
Dates kick off February 27th in San Antonio, Texas and run through April 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina. A short four-date leg of Southeastern dates follows in May. Tickets for BLS’s 2026 tour are available via Ticketmaster. Below you can see the full list of Black Label Society’s 2026 tour dates.
Black Label Society’s 2026 Tour Dates:
02/27 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
02/28 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
03/03 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at the District
03/04 – North Kansas City, MO – VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City
03/06 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
03/09 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
03/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
03/12 – Funner, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California
03/13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
03/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
03/16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
03/17 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater
03/19 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
03/21 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
03/23 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
03/25 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
03/27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
03/28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
03/29 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/31 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
04/02 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
04/03 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
04/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/07 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
04/09 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
04/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
05/10 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/12 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center
05/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
