Zakk Wylde Tease New Black Label Society Album For Late 2025 Or Early 2026 Release

In a recent interview with Lipps Service with Scott Lipps, Zakk Wylde spoke about the status for Black Label Society’s next album. The twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to Doom Crew Inc., which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy. This past September, Black Label Society released a new single titled “The Gallows”, a foreshadow of the sounds that will be present on the new album.

While reflecting on their current songwriting and recording sessions, Zakk revealed in an article from Blabbermouth about the current extent of the recording process:

“We’ve been recording a bunch of stuff while we’re home. I mean, obviously it’s gonna be a lot of – events in between recording the album. We’re gonna be doing a Pantera celebration tour throughout 2025, and then there’s going to be a Zakk Sabbath shows peppered in there as well. S I’d imagine somewhere – I don’t know – maybe late 2025, early 2026 or whatever, putting out another Black Label album. But I mean all it does me, it just gives you more time to just keep writing and listening to stuff and going back and going ‘No, you know what? Let me put more orange on that as opposed to red’. Where you can actually sit back and look at it and everything like that. Whether you’re sitting with an acoustic guitar, or you’re sitting behind a piano, or you go the big, distorted guitars going, the drums sound like cannons. So, everything just sounds amazing. And it just is very inspiring.”

