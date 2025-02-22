Black Label Society Unveil Anthemic New Single “Lord Humungus”

Home News Faith Brack February 22nd, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Black Label Society, a highflier heavy metal band, announced exciting news regarding a new music release. The legendary band announced that they released a new single called “Lord Humungus” which has been released on all major streaming platforms. Fans and new viewers of the band can also watch the official release on Black Label Society’s YouTube channel. The latest single has unique qualities such as pounding rhythms, guitar riffs, and an uplifting anthem that will make a ruckus in the music industry.

The song “Lord Humungus” is a song that was inspired by the iniquitous character of the same name from the movie “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior.” The band wanted to incorporate a tribute to the character’s nefarious persona and added the heavy metal sound to make the video and aesthetic of the song to make it come together. The song’s video contains the band wearing certain apparel playing rock and vivid colors flash as the song keeps going like a lucid dream. Now, the song isn’t the only release that the band has made.

The heavy metal rock band has been working on the new album for a while. According to an article by Blabber Mouth.Net, the heavy metal band’s drummer Jeff Fabb avowed about the band’s next album: “I don’t know exactly when it’s going to be released, but I heard some time in the new year. So I would assume we’re gonna tour it. So we’re working on it right now. Actually, I’m about to go to Zakk’s house in the next few days and finish up a few more songs that he wrote. And then, yeah, that’s pretty much it.” It seems that the band’s release of the new song “Lord Humungus” will surely have a lasting impact on the fans and will ensure a fascinating music experience that will wow music listeners and movie fans alike.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz