Avett Brothers & Mike Patton Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton’s unexpected yet anticipated collaboration album, AVTT/PTTN, released today. After it’s September announcement, the group shared singles and videos to tide over the wait for this release. Now, as Consequence reports the group has kept up the hype of the album release with the announcement of a tour across the United States to support the album, coming this spring.

Starting with a show in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 28th, the tour has 21 total showings with the remainder taking place across April, May and June. Highlights include a two-night stand in Louisville, as well as stops in San Francisco, Dallas, Boston and Brooklyn. Ticket will first be available on Tuesday, November 18th via an artist pre-sale, before a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, November 20th and then a general sale the next day on November 21st, all at 10a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Scott Avett, one half of the Avett Brothers, spoke on their collaboration. “Mike’s part of our DNA, like the fabric of our youth. Literally, we studied him. He’s a dear friend now, but when we were younger, I was imitating him.”

“My peculiar challenge in this was to become a long distant cousin,” Mike Patton shared. “A brother that was orphaned. Maybe they kept him in the chicken coop or some shit. They brought him out years and years later.”

AVTT/PTTN 2026 Tour Dates:

03/28/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/09/26 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

04/10/26 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

04/11/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

04/14/26 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

04/16/26 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & PAC

04/17/26 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

04/18/26 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

05/08/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/09/26 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

05/10/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

05/12/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/14/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/15/26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center – Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

06/10/26 – Boston, MA @ Wang Center – Boch Center

06/12/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

06/14/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Ins. Arena

06/16/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage

06/18/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/19/26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

06/20/26 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre