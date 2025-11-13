Soulwax Releases New Nite Versions of “All Systems Are Lying” and “Run Free”

Home News Ajala Fields November 13th, 2025 - 10:33 PM

Photographer: Marv Watson

Soulwax has released “All Systems Are Lying (Nite Version)” and “Run Free (Nite Version)”, two new remixes that extend their critically acclaimed new album All Systems Are Lying into the after-hours realm. Out now via DEEWEE / Because Music, they mark the latest evolution in the band’s long-running Nite Versions tradition: self-remixed, re-imagined takes that reimagine their own songs for the club.

Released on October 17th, All Systems Are Lying was the Belgian duo’s first studio album in seven years. A visceral, rhythm-driven record of modular synths, live drums and processed vocals that has been hailed as one of their most electrifying statements yet.

The Nite Versions concept first emerged with their 2005 remix album of the same name, in which Soulwax reinterpreted their album ‘Any Minute Now’ into sharper, harder, dancefloor-focused forms. Nearly two decades later, “All Systems Are Lying (Nite Version)” and “Run Free (Nite Version)” continue that legacy by propelling the originals with amplified percussion, hypnotic repetition and the kind of club-ready intensity that has defined their DJ sets as 2manydjs. Listen to the new versions below.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson