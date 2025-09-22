Soulwax Shares New Double Single “Gimme A Reason” & “Meanwhile on The Continent”

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Photographer: Marv Watson

Belgian electronic duo Soulwax have shared two new singles off their upcoming album, All Systems Are Lying. The tracks, “Gimme A Reason” and “Meanwhile on The Continent,” both recieved videos that can be found on the group’s official YouTube channel.

“Gimme A Reason” is an over six minute long track blending electronic synths with a piano and drumbeat to make a chill yet upbeat instrumental. Soft and somber vocals accent the electronic beat, with the chorus pleading “gimme a reason.” It’s a mellow and laid back track, with a calm yet still somewhat energized atmosphere. Towards the end, a glitchy-sounding instrumental breakdown adds some intensity and buildup the the track before ending with some heavy percussion. The video itself is a visualizer, featuring lyrics appearing in the center as large letters continuously scroll by spelling out “GIMME A REASON.”

In contrast, “Meanwhile on the Continent” kicks off with an intense solo drumline that sounds straight out of a marching band. Electronic accents and claps begin to accompany this beat before the track kicks into full with lyrics asking “Have I told you how I feel?” The visualizer also follows a similar format to the one for “Gimme A Reason,” but features more intense strobing effects on beat with the song, a turntable-looking symbol that bounces with the beat and glitchy artifacts on the scrolling “Meanwhile On The Continent” text.

Both tracks are singles coming off the upcoming All Systems are Lying album, set to release on October 17th. It will be the sixth album the duo release under the Soulwax name.