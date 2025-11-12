Jack Johnson Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Hold Onto The Light” Featuring Hermanos Gutierrez

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin
Jack Johnson is heading back on the road next summer for his SURFILMUSIC Tour, a 43-date North American run that marks his first full tour since 2022. The shows will spotlight a new wave of music and film projects tied to Johnson’s long history of blending art, surf and environmental work.
Along with the tour news, Johnson released a new song, “Hold On To The Light,” featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez. The track is the first taste of the upcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, which he co-wrote and scored with the brothers for a new documentary of the same name coming next year. The film traces Johnson’s early days as a surfer and filmmaker, revisiting the creation of his classic surf films Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions, and the creative community that grew around them.
Hermanos Gutiérrez will join Johnson for many of the shows, along with Lake Street Dive and G. Love on select dates. The tour will visit scenic outdoor venues across the U.S. and Canada, including The Gorge Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl.
As always, Johnson is putting sustainability at the center of his touring plans. In partnership with REVERB, the shows will feature his Village Green program, promoting local non-profits and eco-friendly initiatives. A portion of every ticket will go toward environmental causes through the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation and REVERB’s Climate Project Portfolio.
Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates:
With Hermanos Gutiérrez
June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center
June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater
Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and *G. Love (Tahoe Only)
August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*
Leg 3 with ^Hermanos Gutiérrez and *G. Love
September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre^*
September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*
September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*
October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^
October 10– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^
October 11– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^