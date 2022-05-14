Jack Johnson Shares Hypnotic New Song And Video “Meet The Moonlight”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 14th, 2022 - 12:03 PM

The famous soft rock and acoustic singer and songwriter Jack Johnson is back for his newest album in almost five years. Meet the Moonlight consists of ten new tracks. The album is set to release June 24 of this year. However, in anticipation of the wait, Johnson has teased his fans with a new release of one of of the songs in the album with the same name, along with a new music video to go with it!

The heartwarming song starts off with a guitar solo, as Johnson’s beautiful vocals overtake the first verse. He describes perfectly a setting in your own backyard, watching the shine of the moon. When he talks about fire, “You can make the flame meet the kindling” audiences can almost feel the heat, as if they were there. In the chorus, Johnson discusses how people can be overwhelmed by dreaming of love, and that we should not look to far in the clouds. But, at the same time, people shouldn’t miss all the chances they get when love is thrown at them.

The music video is also a perfect metaphor of the track, as it first starts off with a view of the sunshine and clouds, then drifts the camera into the deep depths of the ocean. Whales, fish, and jellyfish can be seen.

You can also view the tracklist for the album below!

Meet The Moonlight tracklist

1. Open Mind

2. 3AM Radio

3. Calm Down

4. One Step Ahead

5. Meet The Moonlight

6. Don’t Look Now

7. Costume Party

8. I Tend To Digress

9. Windblown Eyes

10. Any Wonder

