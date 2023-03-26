Jack Johnson Shares Retro Colorful Video for Song “Traffic In The Sky” Featuring Lee “Scratch” Perry Dub

Home News Jaden Johnson March 26th, 2023 - 5:26 PM

Photo Credits: Jenna Houchin

Famed professional surfer turned musician, Jack Johnson, recently released a new psychedelic animated music video for his song titled, “Traffic In The Sky”, originally releasing in 2003. Although originally released on Johnson’s 2003 sophomore album, On and On, Johnson collabs with Jamaican producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry for a reggae take on this 20 year old album cut. Accompanying this new mix, Johnson releases a real word, cartoon fused universe delivering the visual equivalent of taking an LSD tab in the era of Woodstock and the 70s hippie movement. The reverb island dream created in Perry’s production matches the lighthearted, otherworldliness created within the visuals.

“Traffic In The Sky” presents itself as a commentary questioning society’s emphasis on the constant need to move forward. Johnson sings the tune, “The answers could be found, we can learn from diggin’ down But no one ever seems to be diggin”, a wake up call that the answers can be found within instead of in the next venture. Along with the cartoonish visuals, the messages of escapism become personified in this mix-media alternate dimension created by Johnson.