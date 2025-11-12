Fire In The Mountains Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Enslaved, Yob, Midwife & More

Home News Juliet Paiz November 12th, 2025 - 9:55 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Fire in the Mountains has announced the first wave of its 2026 lineup, setting up what looks like another unforgettable year for the Montana festival. The event returns July 23 through 26 at Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier, where heavy music meets open wilderness and community.

Norwegian metal legends Enslaved will headline, bringing decades of genre-shifting work that helped define modern extreme music. Fellow Norwegians Borknagar will play their only U.S. show of the year, a rare chance for fans to see their progressive and melodic take on black metal. Oregon’s Yob will also appear, performing in partnership with Firekeeper Alliance. Known for long, meditative songs and huge live sound, they’re always a highlight wherever they play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fire In The Mountains (@fireinthemountains)

Gallowbraid will make their U.S. live debut, blending folk and black metal in a set longtime fans have been waiting years to see. Japan’s Sigh joins the bill, bringing their unpredictable and fearless approach to metal, while Colorado’s Wayfarer continues to represent the growing Western black metal sound tied closely to the festival’s setting.