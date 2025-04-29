Enslaved Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 1:08 PM

Today, cosmic metal band Enslaved will be making their anticipated return to North America in May for a trio of extraordinary shows featuring hand picked support acts and distinct set lists. Everything kicks off in Montreal before the band stops in New York and Milwaukee. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Enslaved‘s founding guitarist Ivar Bjørnson says: “Greetings from the western mountains of Norway, as one does. We’re getting close to May, and that means Enslaved is coming back to North America. Not a moment too soon, if you ask us. We’re going to start off in Montreal on May 12, with special guest Spectral Wound.”

The guitarist adds: “The day after, May 13, we’re hitting New York with the Infinity Ring as our special guest. Then on May 16, the day before the Norwegian National Day of all things, we’ll be at the legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest for the first time. We have special guests. We have special set lists. Yes, we have it all now. We want to see you there.”

Enslaved Tour Dates

5/12 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre (w/Spectral Wound)

5/13 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (w/The Infinity Ring)

5/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat