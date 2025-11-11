Bill Callahan Announces New Album My Days Of 58 For February 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “The Man I’m Supposed To Be”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2025 - 5:34 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Bill Callahan has announced that his new album My Days of 58, will arrive on February 27, 2026. The artist‘s last studio album was Ytilaer, which he followed with the 2024 live album, Resuscitate. The band that played on that record remains in place on My Days of 58: guitarist Matt Kinsey, tenor saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi and drummer Jim White.

While talking about the album, Callahan said: “Improv/unpredictability/the unknown is the thing that keeps me motivated to keep making music. It’s all about listening to yourself and others. A lot of the best parts of a recording are the mistakes—making them into strengths, using them as springboards into something human.”

In light of the album announcement, the artist has shared his new song, “The Man I’m Supposed To Be” and as a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a solid and sentimental human connection some people can relate to, while the vocalist sings out the deep and meaning lyrics. Callahan’a musical style on this composition is a mix of light pop and rock, which works really well considering how the artist is talking about himself.

My Days of 58 Track List

1. Why Do Men Sing

2. The Man I’m Supposed to Be

3. Pathol O.G.

4. Stepping Out for Air

5. Lonely City

6. Empathy

7. West Texas

8. Computer

9. Lake Winnebago

10. Highway Born

11. And Dream Land

12. The World Is Still