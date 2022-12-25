Silversun Pickups Release Cool Cover of Low’s “Just Like Christmas”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 25th, 2022 - 2:00 PM

Silversun Pickups has shared a nice cover of Low’s “Just Like Christmas” that will contribute to a good cause.

Proceeds from the the song will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, which is a charity chosen by Low in Mimi Parker’s name.

Silversun Pickups’ Brian Aubert stated in a Q Prime press release, “We’ve been fans of Low’s beautiful music for a long time now. When we heard the news about Mimi’s passing, we were incredibly sad. With Alan’s blessing, we decided to cover one of their Christmas songs with hopes of raising money for a cause dear to Alana in Mimi’s name. Low’s Christmas is a classic. It was the first one I ever heard that made me feel holiday music could be cool.”

The cover of the song does a great job at encapsulating the feeling of the holidays and does, as Aubert stated, make the traditional sounding Christmas genre more “cool.”

(Photo Credit: Marv Watson)