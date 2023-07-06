Silversun Pickups Release New Cover To Joe Jackson’s “I’m The Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2023 - 7:37 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to stereogum.com, last year rock band Silversun Pickups released their album Physical Thrills and a few weeks ago the band revisited some songs they have been inspired by.

The music from Silversun Pickups‘s latest EP has a list of great tunes and now the band have shared their cover of Joe Jackson’s tune “I’m The Man,” which the band recorded for the second season of the Netflix show The Lincoln Lawyer.

As a whole, Silversun Pickups’s version of “I’m The Man” is lovely by how the guitar and drum playing brings a sense of excitement while the vocal performance sizzles the ears with great harmony. Silversun Pickups‘s love for Joe Jackson’s music can be felt through the mind dazzling music.

