Silversun Pickups Share Music Video For “Empty Nest”

Rock band Silversun Pickups has released the music video for their song “Empty Nest.” The song is featured on the bands latest album Physical Thrills, available everywhere now. Check out the video below.

The music video, directed by Suzie Vlček, is a wholesome compilation of the band on tour performing on stage as well as moments together backstage. Member Brian Aubert shares his thoughts on the song: “Nikki [Monninger] crushed it. It was pretty put together right away. Just like I knew talk box was going to be something, I knew I wanted the song to just be tremolo-palooza, just like tremolo, tremolo, tremolo guitar the whole way with a real backbeat drum. No geometry in this one; just chug and hear these weird words. Nikki did so great, and I was so happy. Nikki was excited about doing that one in particular again, because it’s a bigger song, just in terms of its sound.”

Monninger then adds, “Bri was so supportive of me taking the lead vocal on this song. I was intimidated because I didn’t know if my voice was strong enough, but I’m so happy I didn’t let my fears take over.”

“Empty Nest” is featured on the bands sixth studio album Physical Thrills, released Friday, August 19, 2022. The LP was produced by Butch Vig and is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a fuck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal,” shares Aubert.

Silversun Pickups are currently on tour across the United States. The band has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund supporting access to reproductive rights and services for all. Find tickets and more information here.

Silversun Pickups tour dates are as follows:

2/19 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine

2/20 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

2/21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

2/23 – McKees Rock, PA – Roxian Theater

2/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

2/25 – Chicago, IL – Radio Show

2/28 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

3/2 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

3/4 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

3/5 – Ft Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

3/6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

3/7 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

3/9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Stream “Empty Nest” here.

Stream Physical Thrills here.