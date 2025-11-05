Jinjer Unveils Energetic New Live Performance Video For “Duel”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 5th, 2025 - 5:53 PM

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer has released a powerful new live video for their song “Duel,” filmed during their February 23 show in Sydney, Australia. The performance captures the band’s intensity and musical precision, offering fans a preview of the energy they’ll bring to their upcoming North American tour with Trivium.

“Duel,” the title track from their latest album, combines heavy riffs with sudden tempo shifts and soaring melodic sections. The song’s mix of aggression and emotion shows why Jinjer has become one of the leading forces in modern progressive metal. The video opens with a rush of lights and sound as frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk takes command of the stage. Her performance moves between deep growls and powerful clean vocals, matching the song’s shifting mood. The rest of the band plays with equal focus and fire, their chemistry as tight as ever. The camera work captures everything from wide shots of the roaring crowd to close-ups of each member pushing the song to its limit.

Lyrically, “Duel” explores struggle and endurance, and the live setting makes those ideas feel even more intense. You can feel the connection between the band and their fans, the sense of release that comes with every breakdown and chorus.With new tour dates across North America and Europe, Jinjer is clearly in a new chapter of their career. The “Duel” live video is a clear showcase of their power on stage.