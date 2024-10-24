Romy Teams Up With Sampha For Collaborative New Single & Video “I’m On Your Team”

Home News Hunter Graham October 24th, 2024 - 6:04 AM

Romy and Sampha have unveiled their long-awaited first collaboration, “I’m On Your Team,” showcasing the combined talents of two of the UK’s most revered artists. Written during collaborative sessions with other artists and recorded in London with co-producer Thomas Bartlett, “I’m On Your Team” marks a beautifully crafted journey through the evolving stages of love and relationships.

The song captures the shifts between the dreamlike euphoria of early love and the grounded, challenging reality of long-term commitment. Musically, “I’m On Your Team” weaves together soft, atmospheric layers, with Romy’s distinctively emotional vocals blending effortlessly with Sampha’s soulful delivery. The song’s structure echoes the natural ebbs and flows of a relationship, from its soaring chorus to the more introspective and contemplative moments.

The accompanying video, directed by the London-based artist cooperative not/nowhere, offers an intimate and stunning live performance of the track. Filmed in a minimalistic setting, the video captures the raw emotion and chemistry between Romy and Sampha as they perform the song, creating a visual narrative that reflects the song’s themes of connection and teamwork. The visual is understated yet powerful, allowing the song’s emotional core to take center stage.

In addition to the single, the artwork for “I’m On Your Team” features a bespoke piece by fashion designer Wales Bonner, further tying together the collaboration’s aesthetic appeal. The track is also featured in the closing credits of the upcoming A24 film We Live In Time, directed by John Crowley and starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

Watch the full video for “I’m On Your Team” below: