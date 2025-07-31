Within Temptation Join Forces With Lord Of The Lost For New Single & Video “Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness”

Home News Katie Poon July 31st, 2025 - 2:55 PM

Metal band Within Temptation and rock band Lord of the Lost collaborated to release a new single titled “Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness” this Tuesday, expected on Lord of the Lost’s upcoming studio album OPVS NOIR Vol. 1. The song also follows a previous collaboration from Within Temptation and Jerry Heil in late May for the powerful single “Sing Like A Siren”.

“Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness” features uplifting vocals from Within Temptation vocalist Sharon den Adel and Lord of the Lost frontman Chris Harms, electric guitar and drums. The track blends vocals with instrumentals to create an epic sound that slowly grows throughout the song.

The accompanying music video pictures den Adel and Harms singing through a CRT television as Rina Hentges is followed across different dark-lit settings in an emotional and reminiscent manner. The video was filmed in various locations in St. Pauli, Hamburg, Germany and at Studio G2 De Geleen, Netherlands.

Harms spoke about the initial idea to create “Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness” as a collaboration between the two bands.

“Shortly after playing the final show of Iron Maiden’s 2022 tour together with Within Temptation, the idea for ‘Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness’ was born – an attempt to create a hybrid song between Within Temptation and Lord of the Lost, and ultimately a duet for Sharon and me,” Harms said. “The fact that it actually came to life is a dream come true, because a duet with Sharon has been – no, had been – at the top of my bucket list for over a decade!”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva