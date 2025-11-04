Descendents & Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls Announce 2026 U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Today, the legendary rock bands Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls have announced their co-headline tour, which is set to kick off in early 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-city run begins on Friday, February 13, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI, beofre making stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, Orlando, Houston, Anaheim and other cities before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at The Salt Shed Indoors on Sunday, March 15. Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates of the tour. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since first emerging from the Southern California pop-punk scene in 1978, Descendents have released classic after classic, from their landmark 1982 LP Milo Goes to College to 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate. Now, after issuing a flurry of singles to get fans through the past few years, the band, Milo Aukerman (vocals), Bill Stevenson (drums), Stephen Egerton (guitar), and Karl Alvarez (bass), will be touring in support of a new album.

Frank Turner is one of the UK’s most successful artists. He released his tenth studio album, Undefeated, in May 2024, which debuted at number three in the Official Album Chart and number one in the Independent Album Chart. His album FTHC became the first number one hit with the previous four albums all peaking in the top three. With over a million albums sold worldwide, Turner has three gold-certified albums and one silver status.

Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Tour Dates

2/13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

2/14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

2/15 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

2/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

2/19 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

2/20 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

2/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

2/23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando^

2/24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

2/26 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

2/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

2/28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

3/2 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

3/4 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

3/6 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

3/13 – Omaha, NE – SteelHouse Omaha

3/14 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

3/15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors

^Without NOBRO

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat