The Neighbourhood Releases Trippy Video for “Stargazing” Featuring Lana Del Rey, Mac DeMarco, Blake Griffin and More

Indie rock outfit The Neighbourhood have released a new music video for “Stargazing” a new single from the upcoming deluxe edition of Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones, which will be out on Friday, December 18. This video was directed by Ramez Silyan and has appearances from Blake Griffin, Lana Del Rey, Mac DeMarco, Jaden Smith, Benny Blanco, Devon Carlson and Alexa Demie.

“Stargazing” sees frontman Jesse Rutherford interact with a number of the video’s guests in various ways. In the first interaction he kisses Carlson, then later appears in front of DeMarco’s house painted in silver. He approaches Griffin and Demie’s houses in a similar manner, where he is turned away by both, however Smith accepts a silver coin after opening the door by Rutherford. Blanco and Del Rey are also given this coin, while the band runs away from the celebrities’ homes. The track itself is an upbeat indie pop song, with spacey synths, a steady bassline and an infectious chorus, backed by Rutherford’s catchy vocals and a steady beat.

This video continues from many themes present on the previous video “Pretty Boy,” which came out in August. “‘Stargazing’ is the culmination of my personal relationship with Chip Chrome & the Monotones aka The Neighbourhood,” Silyan stated in a press release. “This video builds off of our previous effort ‘Pretty Boy,’ aesthetically mirroring the bands reality within a fantasy and thematically taking the ideas set forth to a logical end.

“Stargazing” also follows the band’s music video releases for “Hell or High Water” and “Devil’s Advocate” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara