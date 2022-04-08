Health Share Animated New Video For “No Escape” Featuring The Neighborhood’s Jesse Rutherford

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 8th, 2022 - 9:15 PM

HEALTH have released a new song and video from their new collaborative album, DISCO4 :: PART II, via Loma Vista Recordings. The track, which is titled “No Escape,” features Jesse Rutherford of The Neighborhood, and its accompanied video-game inspired music video. The all-new 12-song album features other infamous artists such as Poppy, Nine Inch Nails, Lamb of God, and HO99O9.

HEALTH is well known for their eclectic and often jarring mix of sounds, and DISCO4 :: PART II is a dance anthem album release that will surely get your groove on. The album features a mix of club bangers and slower, more reflective tracks. “No Escape” has a tropical, summery feel to it, and Rutherford’s smooth vocals provide a contrast to the song’s melodic instrumentals.

The video for “No Escape” is a clever mix-up of the artist’s singing in a portrait-like fashion and what looks like clips of a video game reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid. The red colors and high contrast overall aesthetic gives off a bit of a sinister vibe, though the lyrics themselves are not particularly dark.

HEALTH’s John Famiglietti spoke to Alternative Press about collaborating in the age of COVID-19. “We didn’t want to go on tour until we had a new record. We definitely didn’t want to put out a new record if everything’s locked down. So it’s like, ‘I’ll just keep doing all these collabs. Everyone loves it.’ So it was an organic thing, and it’s all people we admire. It’s the thing [where] it’s like, ‘Well, it’s the future. Let’s start acting like it.’”

Want to catch HEALTH live? They’ll be collaborating on tour with Perturbator late this summer. Check out those tour dates here.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva