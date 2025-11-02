Deftones Perform Live Debut of “Locked Club”, “Souvenir”, “Cut Hands” And “I Think About You All The Time” At Dia De Los Deftones

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 2nd, 2025 - 4:56 PM

This year, Dia De Los Deftones, the band’s famous yearly festival, showcased a lot of new music as well as fan favorites. Fans got to hear four songs live for the first time: “Locked Club,” “Souvenir,” “Cut Hands,” and “I Think About You All The Time.” Held in California’s lively setting, the event drew devoted fans excited to see rare performances and fresh tracks. The excitement was clear when Deftones started playing. They began with “Locked Club,” which had strong beats and rhythms that got the night off to an exciting start. The crowd felt both eager and moved by the powerful music, enjoying every second. Next up was “Souvenir,” a song with a mix of familiar and new sounds that really connected with their long-time fans.

As the show went on, “Cut Hands” introduced a new and creative vibe to the performance. The complex music supported eerie vocals. The band showed how they could explore new musical ideas while keeping their unique style intact. People in the audience reacted to each song by either dancing energetically or listening closely, showing just how connected Deftones are with their fans.

The performance ended with “I Think About You All The Time,” creating a thoughtful atmosphere that got the audience thinking. Playing these songs live for the first time showed how Deftones have grown and why they still matter in music today. According to Stereogum, the festival gave fans a special chance to hear rare songs from Deftones’ “White Pony” era. They played both new and classic tracks, showing their talent for mixing old with new and proving why they’re still important in their music style.

#diadelosdeftones #privatemusic #chinomoreno #numetal ♬ original sound – Revolver Magazine @revolvermag Deftones gave multiple ‘private music’ songs their live debuts at Dia De Los Deftones 2025 — including instant fan favorite “cut hands.” Setlist: my mind is a mountain locked club (live debut) ecdysis Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) My Own Summer (Shove It) Rocket Skates Sextape Ceremony Genesis Entombed Hole in the Earth Rosemary Street Carp (first time since 2019) Change (In the House of Flies) infinite source souvenir (live debut) cut hands (live debut) milk of the madonna Encore: i think about you all the time (live debut) Engine No. 9 7 Words 🎥: D.A.’s Alive Vault (YouTube) #deftones