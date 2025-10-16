Portugal. The Man Shares Powerful New Single “Angoon”

Home News Anthony Salvato October 16th, 2025 - 12:28 AM

Indie group Portugal. The Man is back and in a big way after releasing their most recent track “Angoon” the fourth and final teaser track for their upcoming album SHISH.SHISH will be the tenth studio album from the band and their first since the 2023 project, Chris Black Changed My Life.

The song itself, which has yet to get a video, has a distinct drum loop and a variety of string riffs in the beginning before the drums and a saxophone enter. The vocals are undoubtedly those of John Gourley who sounds as good as ever on track.

It is actually the content of Gourley’s lyrics that make this song so unique. In “Angoon”, Gourley gets into a variety of political topics even going as far to say “NO ICE. No borders enforcers, no owners, no new world order”. Even the parts where these lyrics are sung are done so in a call and response style that mimics the cadence of a protest or rally.

While it is unclear whether or not the entire album will carry this same political theme, the single still does mark a first for the band to venture into such a hotly contested issue for this single. After the release of SHISH, the band will hit the road to debut the new album. SHISH releases in a few weeks on Nov. 7 and a music video for “Angoon” will likely arrive in the coming weeks.