Reneé Rapp Releases New Song “Lucky” For Highly-Anticipated Movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Ajala Fields October 30th, 2025 - 9:26 PM

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp lends her voice to the beloved Now You See Me franchise with her brand-new song, “Lucky,” an original record created for Lionsgate’s upcoming film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Out now on Interscope Records and available on all streaming platforms, the song will be prominently featured as the movie’s end title track. Rapp’s collaboration introduces a modern sound to this new-generation heist film ahead of its theatrical release on November 14, 2025. Listen to the new song below.

Rapp is currently solidifying her position as a global concert draw as she wraps up the highly successful Bite Me headlining tour, her largest run to date and first to feature as an arena headlining act. This extensive North American stretch has been marked by career-defining performances at premier venues, including a monumental sold-out night at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden and a stellar performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. The Bite Me Tour is slated to finalize its North American run on November 7 in Charlotte, NC.