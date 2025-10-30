Neil Young Shares New Protest Video “As Time Explodes”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 7:39 PM

According to Consequence.net, Neil Young has shared a new video called, “as time explodes,” which uses news footage to continue his critique of the Trump administration and tech billionaires, while also expressing support for the ICE and “No Kings” protests. With no lyrics, the nearly silent clip is set to a guitar instrumental that recalls his 2003 Crazy Horse track “Be the Rain.”

The video opens with coverage of the White House’s East Wing demolition during the government shutdown before flashing a banner that reads, “The 1% ruins the world.” It then cuts to footage of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk on stage before displaying a tweet that reads, “The oligarchs gather & so starts the looting of America.”

From there, the video shows Musk wielding a chainsaw, Apple CEO Tim Cook visiting the White House and Trump accepting a luxury jet from Qatar. the video also includes scenes of the National Guard deployed to ICE protests in Los Angeles and Portland, coverage of Trump’s military parade and closing shots displaying Young’s support for the “No Kings” protests.