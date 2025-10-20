Neil Young Announces 50th Anniversary Edition Of Tonight’s The Night For November 2025 Release Featuring Six Bonus Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 6:45 PM

According to Consequence.net, Neil Young has announced a 50th anniversary edition of his 1975 album, Tonight’s the Night. Due out on November 28, the limited-edition release contains six bonus tracks, including unreleased original versions of “Lookout Joe” and “Walk On,” both recorded during the 1973 album sessions at S.I.R. in Los Angeles. In particular, “Lookout Joe” replaces the original album version on the 50th anniversary reissue.

The track list also contains an unreleased version of “Tonight’s The Night,” as well as bonus tracks “Everybody’s Alone,” “Raised on Robbery” (featuring Joni Mitchell) and “Speakin’ Out” originally released in Neil Young Archives Vol. II. Also of note is the presence of an early version of “Wonderin’”, recorded during the sessions for Tonight’s the Night, which was previously only to stream on Young’s website. All six of these bonus tracks are being released on vinyl for the first time.

The reissue also includes a newly imagined take of the album’s original artwork. As Young recently pulled his music from Amazon by calling on his fans to boycott the company and “support your community.” The 50th anniversary edition of Tonight’s the Night will be available through independent record stores and Warner Records’ website.

Tonight’s the Night Track List

1. Tonight’s The Night

2. Speakin’ Out

3. World On A String

4. Borrowed Tune

5. Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown

6. Mellow My Mind

7. Roll Another Number (For The Road)

9. Albuquerque

10. New Mama

11. Lookout Joe [New 1973 version]

12. Tired Eyes

13. Tonight’s The Night (part II)

Bonus Tracks – all from original TTN sessions at S.I.R.