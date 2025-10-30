Midlake Shares New Single “Eyes Full Of Animal”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 3:46 PM

On November 7, Midlake will release their eagerly awaited sixth studio album, A Bridge To Far. The album has already been widely acclaimed with rave reviews from the likes of MOJO, Uncut, PROG and other publications. Following previous singles “The Ghouls”, “Days Gone By” and “The Calling“, Midlake has shared new song, “Eyes Full Of Animal,” which is a groove-based psychedelic beauty and the final pre-release single from the LP.

For over two decades, Midlake has quietly built a world of their own and rooted in the college-town charm of Denton, Texas but expansive in sound and spirit. With their sixth studio album, A Bridge To Far, the band returns with a record that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. It’s an album about hope—not in some abstract sense, but as a human necessity. “Hope is a need,” says frontman Eric Pulido. “To look beyond, above what is. We can all relate on many varying levels.”

Recorded at The Echo Lab in Denton and produced by Sam Evian, the sessions for A Bridge To Far were instinctive and unforced.“Everything felt effortless and authentic,” Pulido says. “We didn’t overthink things.” That ease translated into a sound both atmospheric and grounded—cinematic without excess, deeply felt without sentimentality.