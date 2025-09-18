Midlake Shares Meditative New Single & Video “Days Gone By”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 3:42 PM

Today, Midlake have shared “Days Gone By,” which is the latest single from their eagerly awaited sixth studio album, A Bridge To Far. The deeply meditative track, which juxtaposes personal struggle with the eternal rhythm of the natural world, is joined by a spellbinding official music video.

Directed by filmmaker Taylor McFadden and produced by Lavinia Jones Wright, the sun-soaked “Days Gone By” visual captures an end-of-summer ceremony that is part celebration and part melancholy where one man’s movement, from quiet contemplation to joyous exaltation stirs the soul towards the ever changing nature of our existence.

“For ‘Days Gone By’ we wanted to capture the feeling of making a choice to leave one life behind and opening yourself up to new possibilities,” says director Taylor McFadden. “We worked with choreographer Phil Colgan (Hamilton, & Juliet) to express the power of processing an emotional state through the body. The choreography pays homage to classics like Gene Kelly’s famous Singing in the Rain scene, a man so in love that he can’t help but dance through the streets of the city. We chose to film at a unique cross street in New York’s Lower East Side, with backdrops of an elevated subway train and the city skyline, a location that could complement the choreography while also acting as a metaphor for being at a crossroads in life.”