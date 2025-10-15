Midlake Share Anthemic New Single & Video “The Calling”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 15th, 2025 - 4:10 PM

Midlake has released their new single and video “The Calling,” a powerful preview of their upcoming album A Bridge To Far, arriving November 7 through Midlake Records and Believe. Produced by Sam Evian at The Echo Lab in the band’s hometown of Denton, Texas, the song follows earlier releases “The Ghouls” and “Days Gone By,” continuing to build anticipation for the new record.

“The Calling” moves with a steadily and proceeds to burst open with bold horns. Lead singer Eric Pulido says the song came from reflecting on purpose and perseverance, explaining, “It’s about the inner push and pull between resisting and accepting what you’re meant to do.” The upcoming album finds Midlake exploring ideas of renewal, hope and creative unity, staying true to their cinematic and folk-rooted sound. A Bridge To Far also features guest vocals from Madison Cunningham, Hannah Cohen and Meg Lui, whose contributions add warmth throughout. Pulido describes the project as “a return to our core,” shaped by sessions that captured the band’s natural chemistry while playing together in the studio.

To celebrate the album’s release, Midlake will perform a series of intimate shows this November, including stops in Austin, Fort Worth and Los Angeles, with more dates to come. The performances promise to showcase the heart and depth that have defined Midlake for over two decades.