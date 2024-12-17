Midlake Releases “Roscoe” Music Video

Home News Charlotte Huot December 17th, 2024 - 9:53 PM

Midlake has unveiled the official music video for “Roscoe,” the iconic opening track from their beloved 2006 album The Trials of Van Occupanther. Directed by filmmaker Dan Fernbach, the video, which premiered today on YouTube, offers a visual tribute to the timeless charm of the song. The band shared insights into the video’s creation, revealing that it was filmed on a stunning piece of land in Oxfordshire, England, during their European tour. With only one day to shoot, the band embraced the opportunity to act together, delivering a genuine feeling of joy, especially in the final scene where they share a feast.

Directed by Dan Fernbach the video visually showcases a picturesque setting, complementing the song’s rustic, nostalgic atmosphere. Shot on a beautiful piece of land, the video takes on a cinematic, almost surreal quality. The band members are seen dressed in period-appropriate attire, adding to the timeless feel of the visuals.

The storyline features scenes of the band coming together for a feast in the countryside, with the final shot showing them seated around a table. This moment is particularly poignant, as it represents both the end of a long day of shooting and a moment of genuine camaraderie. The natural beauty of the location, combined with the earthy, organic look of the video, reinforces the song’s themes of yearning and simple pleasures.

Eric Pulido of Midlake reflected, “We were tired and hungry, but it felt like a perfect way to celebrate the day’s work. Don’t be fooled by the acting, the jubilation and hunger was pretty genuine,” according to a press release.

Watch the official music video for “Roscoe” here:

This new release coincides with exciting news for fans of the band. Midlake is reissuing The Trials of Van Occupanther on limited edition vinyl. This remastered version will be available in two formats: 750 copies on opaque marigold 180-gram vinyl, available at indie retailers, and 250 copies on black vinyl through the band’s official webstore. The reissue, which arrives on January 17, 2024, has been remastered by Christopher Colbert and lacquer cut by Amy Dragon. It also features the original layout and labels from the 2006 pressing.

Originally released on July 25, 2006, The Trials of Van Occupanther marked a pivotal moment in Midlake’s career, winning widespread acclaim for its lush mix of folk, psychedelia, and soft rock influences. With memorable tracks like “Young Bride,” “Branches,” and “Roscoe,” the album earned the band a loyal fanbase and praise from iconic musicians such as Thom Yorke, Beck, and St. Vincent.

As Midlake continues to evolve, The Trials of Van Occupanther remains a defining moment in their catalog, a testament to the band’s ability to craft timeless, evocative music.