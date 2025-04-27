Ari Lennox Shares Music Video For “Soft Girl Era”

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 27th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist, Ari Lennox has released the official music video for her new single, “Soft Girl Era”. The video was directed by veteran Chris Robinson and stars Lennox in her hot pink bedroom happily embracing her new era. The music video features Lennox embracing her flirtatious and feminine side as she dances in her nightgown. The video uses multiple bright colors and matching outfits to grab viewers’ attention. Lennox released the video on April 22, about a month after the single’s release.

The single was released on March 26, on Lennox’s birthday and saw the return of her collaboration with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. The trio previously teamed up for her first Billboard radio No. 1, “Pressure” and have continued their hit-making streak with “Soft Girl Era” becoming the most-added song on Urban radio this week.

All of this comes after Lennox’s recent performance at the 2025 Dreamville Festival earlier this April which drew in a crowd of more than 100,000 attendees. Billboard praised her as “one of the most consistent vocal showcases of the night” after she played her certified gold and platinum hits one after another with ease. One of her most recent hits, a 2024 R&B single titled “Smoke” resulted in her sixth top 20 hit on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and millions of streams. While Lennox has decided to embrace a new era with her latest single, she continues to soar to great heights in her music.